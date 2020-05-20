Image copyright Liam Gilman Image caption Christian Varley was welcomed at the final finish line by his father Tony

A Manx athlete has run 19 marathons in 19 days raising more than £83,000 for people affected by Covid-19.

Christian Varley was inspired to take on the challenge after witnessing the "devastating impact" the coronavirus pandemic had on the island.

He was cheered on from the roadside while sporting greats including Mo Farah, Geraint Thomas and Mark Cavendish sent video messages.

An emotional Varley said it had been an "incredible" experience.

"People are now receiving from the fund, and that's what I was trying to achieve when I set out to do it," he added.

The 35-year-old completed his last marathon on Tuesday, welcomed by his father Tony at Tynwald Hill in St John's.

The money raised will go to the Manx Solidarity Fund, which was set up to help those struggling financially as a result of the outbreak.

Fund trustee Mel Kermeen said it was an "incredible once-in-a-lifetime personal achievement" that had raised a "phenomenal sum".

As a nod to Covid-19, Mr Varley originally set out to raise £19,000 - a target he achieved in 11 days.

"The support from the community and everyone that has got behind what I have been doing, I haven't needed any more fuel for motivation," he added.