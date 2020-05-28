Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption Christopher Crellin appeared at Douglas Courthouse via video link from Isle of Man Prison

A man found hiding behind a television set at a friend's house during the coronavirus lockdown has been jailed.

Christopher Crellin, of Princes Avenue in Douglas, was arrested after he was found socialising with two friends, contrary to the Isle of Man's emergency laws.

He admitted being absent from his home without good reason.

Crellin, 32, was sentenced to 19 weeks in prison for the 15 April breach in Cronk-y-Berry.

The sentence included 13 weeks from two suspended sentences, which were activated following previous convictions for actual bodily harm and theft

Karl Cameron and Samantha Dunn were both jailed last month after admitting being at the same gathering at Cameron's house.

The hearing at Douglas Court house also sentenced Crellin for offences of driving without a valid licence and without insurance.

Another charge of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent was dismissed at a previous hearing after the prosecution offered no evidence.

The court heard Crellin had crashed a stolen car at Port Soderick on 7 August 2019, leaving both himself and a female passenger injured.

He denied knowing the car was stolen, but admitted he had been driving it at the time of the crash.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge for the motoring offences, banned from driving for six months, and ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation.