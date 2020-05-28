Image caption The park is home to about 60 species of birds and animals, including ring-tailed lemurs

A wildlife park on the Isle of Man is to reopen to the public on Saturday, the government has said.

From 30 May, those with membership of Curraghs Wildlife Park will be able book pre-allocated timeslots to visit.

The animal sanctuary, which is home to more than 60 species, has been closed since 23 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Safety measures" to control social distancing have been introduced at the park, a government spokesman said.

However, children's play areas would remain closed for the time being, he added.

Park general manager Kathleen Graham said: 'We are doing everything we can to create a safe environment for our visitors, staff and animals.

"It has been a difficult time for everyone and we are all excited to reopen to our members."