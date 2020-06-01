Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Manx government hopes to test 5,000 people by the end of July

Plans to conduct 5,000 coronavirus antibody tests by the end of July have been announced by the Manx government.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said it was not a "silver bullet" but it would be an "important tool to understand the virus on our island".

Meanwhile, driving tests and lessons will be allowed to resume on Tuesday following changes to car sharing rules.

The Isle of Man has just one active coronavirus case and no new positive tests since 20 May.

Antibody testing is due to begin imminently and emergency hospital admissions, blood donors and healthcare workers among the first tested.

A further 5,000 will be conducted at a later date, the government said.

Changes have been made to the rules on car sharing to bring it in line with rules on gatherings inside, allowing up to two people from two households in the same vehicle.

Further amendments to the repatriation scheme were also announced and, from 11 June, a small number of those returning to the island will be allowed to travel by air instead of the two weekly sailings from Heysham.

A mandatory 14-day isolation period will still be in place but returning residents will be allowed to quarantine with people already on the Isle of Man.

An announcement on changes to social distancing regulations would be made on 5 June, Mr Quayle said.