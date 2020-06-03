Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption Ray Harmer has been a member of the Council of Ministers since 2016

Former Isle of Man infrastructure boss Ray Harmer has been appointed policy and reform minister following the sacking of Chris Thomas.

Mr Harmer had led the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) since 2016.

Policy and reform minister Mr Thomas was dismissed last week after voting against a government motion on planning in Tynwald.

The changes also see Tim Baker MHK join the Council of Ministers to head up the DOI.

Mr Harmer said the "broad and varied" portfolio of policy and reform would see him take over a number of ongoing issues, including work on gas regulation, helping people out of poverty and negotiations with the BBC.

"This administration has a great deal it still wishes to deliver", he added.

Image copyright IOM GOV Image caption The warrant for the appointment of Tim Baker (left) was signed by the Lieutenant Governor

In his first ministerial appointment, Mr Baker will take responsibility for several major capital projects, including a new ferry terminal in Liverpool and the controversial Douglas Promenade refurbishment scheme.

Mr Baker said he was "delighted to be asked to take on this exciting and challenging" role.

"Solid foundations for the future have been laid by the work that has been done since 2016 but we still have a great deal to deliver over the remaining time," he added.