The rules will include a ban on activities such as washing cars, watering gardens and jet-washing driveways

A hosepipe ban will be enforced on the Isle of Man following the driest spring for more than 35 years.

The restrictions will begin at 23:59 BST on Friday, Manx Utilities said.

A spokesman for the company called on people to "cherish every single drop" of water amid further forecasts of dry weather.

Those found breaking the rules, which include a ban on washing cars, watering gardens and jet-washing driveways, could face fines of up to £2,000.

While hand washing remained "a priority" during the coronavirus pandemic, other activities were "not essential to life", the spokesman added.

Figures from the island's Met Office show rainfall of just 78.7mm between the start of March and the end of May, compared to a long-term average of 172mm.

The period was also the sunniest spring on record on the island.

Water levels at West Baldwin Reservoir have been being topped up since the end of April

Meanwhile, 14 million litres of water a day are being pumped from MU's back-up store of water at Sulby Reservoir into West Baldwin Reservoir, which feeds the island's largest water treatment works in Douglas.

The practice is usually only necessary once every three years during July or August.

MU chairman Tim Baker MHK said the move would not come as a surprise after the recent warm weather.

Mr Baker said: "I am sure the Manx people will understand the need for this action and respond accordingly."

A hosepipe ban was last introduced on the island in summer 2018.