Outside gatherings of up to 30 people will be allowed from 15 June as the Isle of Man moves towards "the new Manx normal", the chief minister has said.

Howard Quayle said the "key date" would also see restaurants, pubs and cafés being allowed to serve diners indoors and gyms permitted to partially reopen.

He said the island was "still on track" to reset social distancing rules to "at least one metre" from the same date.

The island, which has seen 24 Covid-19-linked deaths, now has no active cases.

Mr Quayle said pubs would remain closed to drinkers and gyms would have to keep "wet facilities", such as saunas, shut.

He said the island had achieved "something amazing" in containing the spread of the disease, which would enable it to "move forward with a new boldness".

"The time is now right for us to up our pace towards our new Manx normal," he added.

However, he said the Council of Ministers was "not ready to put at risk the island's achievements" by opening the border.

Health Minister David Ashford said the new guidelines also see visiting restrictions at Noble's Hospital relaxed slightly, with two visitors allowed on compassionate grounds, such as end of life, or one visitor on all other wards.

He added that the government recognised that "support for people in hospital is absolutely crucial".