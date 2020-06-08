Image copyright IOM POLICE Image caption Laxey was flooded on 1 October after the river burst its banks

An Isle of Man resident whose home was flooded last year has urged the government to take action following the publication of a review.

Ashlyn Creer's house was among 62 properties affected when the River Laxey burst its banks on 1 October.

The independent review published last week made 10 recommendations to prevent future flooding on the island.

Ms Creer said residents had been assured it would be "implemented in full" but she wanted to know when.

"We can't get through another winter with the same fears again that our homes are in danger", she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Chair of Garff Commissioners, Jamie Smith said the report was "excellent" but he wanted government to put forward dates for works so it was possible to "call them to task on progress".

The review was commissioned after several homes in Laxey were left under 6ft (1.8m) after heavy rain caused the river to pour onto Glen Road.

A hole in the wall, which had been created for construction access, and a build-up of debris in the watercourse were blamed for the incident.

Image caption More than 4,000 homes on the island are at risk from flooding, according to a new report

The report said that more than 4,000 properties are at risk from flooding and flood-related damage could cost the Isle of Man about £900m over the next 100 years.

Among the recommendations were calls for better management of "blockage and debris risks" and "greater urgency" in the implementation of flood defences around the island.