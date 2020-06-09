Image caption Dean Whitehead pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and spitting at a police officer

A man who spat at a police officer and resisted arrest on the Isle of Man has been jailed.

Dean Whitehead was on bail for stealing heating oil in November 2019 at the time of the incident on 30 May.

Douglas Courthouse heard he "pushed and shoved" police while he was arrested for breaching his bail and later spat in an officer's face while sitting in a police van.

Whitehead was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for the three offences.

The 33-year-old, of Heather Crescent, Douglas, was also serving a two-year suspended sentence after he stole a safe from a couple's home and threw it into Douglas Harbour in August 2018.

His defence solicitor said pepper spray was used during the arrest and he had been trying "to get rid" of it from his mouth when he spat.

He was not aware it had caught the officer in the face and was "disgusted" by his action, he added.