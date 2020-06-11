Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The "bold move" would help "get society back to normal", the island's chief minister said

Social distancing rules for the general public are to be scrapped on the Isle of Man from Monday.

Howard Quayle said the decision had been taken to "get society back to normal".

Twenty-four people have died from coronavirus on the island but there have been no new cases for 22 days.

Rules on social distancing would remain in place for those working in health care and elderly care homes, the chief minister said.

The announcement makes the island the first place in the British Isles to drop social distancing.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In keeping with the rest of the UK, people on the island were required to stay two metres apart

Mr Quayle said the "bold move" was the "right one at the right time", but could be reversed should new cases of the virus emerge.

A relaxation of the opening of restaurants, cafés and pubs, and the reopening of gyms on 15 June was previously announced by the government.

Gatherings will remain restricted to 30 in outdoor environments, while people indoors can invite up to two people into their homes from one other household.

Changes to those rules are expected to be announced next week.

The island's border will remain closed, but a decision on its opening will be discussed by the Council of Ministers at the end of June, Mr Quayle said.