An electric motorcycle that formed part of a record-breaking team at the TT races is to return to the Isle of Man.

The Mugen Shinden, which was raced during the TT Zero race in 2019, will be put on display in a new TT gallery at the Manx Museum in Douglas.

The race saw Michael Rutter set the fastest ever lap on an electric motorbike.

Manx National Heritage (MNH) said the race was "one of the stepping stones" in electric vehicle development.

MNH's Matthew Richardson said one of the themes of the new gallery would be "the important role that the TT has played in the development of engines, fuel, tyres and other components".

"This motorcycle fits perfectly with that ethos," he added.

Mugen's Colin Whittamore said following the suspension of the electric race in 2019, it would be "a great shame" for the team "not to leave anything behind to show we had been on the island".

"Leaving one of the bikes in the care of MNH was the best way we could think of to mark our passing," he added.

The new gallery, which will feature many items of TT Zero memorabilia, is to open in 2022.