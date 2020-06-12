Image copyright CURRAGHS WILDLIFE PARK Image caption The chicks are being cared for in nesting boxes in the penguin enclosure

The birth of 10 Humboldt penguin chicks caps a "phenomenal year" for the birds at a Manx wildlife park, a keeper has said.

The penguins, which are threatened by overfishing, are classed as vulnerable by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

It is the third year in a row chicks have successfully hatched at the Curraghs Wildlife Park.

Keeper Bernie Cannan said it was a "very special time" at the park.

He said it was the largest brood to successfully hatch at the park in a decade, which made it "a phenomenal year".

Image copyright CURRAGHS WILDLIFE PARK Image caption Ten is the largest number of Humboltdt penguins to be born at the park for the past decade

Park manager Kathleen Graham said the new arrivals were a "major success story" for the park's breeding programme and for her team, "who have worked so hard throughout lockdown".

The park is part of an international programme to conserve several species around the world, run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria.