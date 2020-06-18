Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pubs across the island have been closed since 23 March

Pubs across the Isle of Man are throwing open their doors after the lifting of the island's coronavirus social distancing rules.

All pubs, clubs and restaurants were forced to close on 23 March to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

But after the scrapping of nearly all lockdown restrictions, islanders can return to their local for a quick pint.

The Isle of Man announced it had "eliminated" the virus after recording no cases for 28 days.

The last positive Covid-19 test was on 20 May.

There are thought to be about 50 pubs on the island which serve a population of about 85,000.

The Whitehouse in Peel is set to welcome back customers on Thursday

After being closed for nearly three months, Charles Miller, of the Two Fellas micropub and The Whitehouse in Peel, said it would take time for the industry to "catch up".

He said: "The brewer needs at least three weeks to brew beer and to get it into a pub and for it to be ready to serve, it will be a three-week window."

"We're not quite ready but we'll do our best," he said.

Mr Miller added that opening hours would be restricted "for the next week or two".

"We don't know what the reaction is going to be ... we want sensible behaviour, so we will be closing at 22:30."

Several businesses have continued to offer takeaway and delivery services throughout the lockdown period.

However, not all establishments will be opening their doors on Thursday. Brewers Heron and Brearley said only 16 of its 35 pubs will be ready to welcome back customers.

The island's legal requirement for social distancing was lifted on Monday 15 June, along with restrictions on gatherings.