A freshly painted road marking on the Isle of Man will have to be changed after workers made a spelling mistake.

The words "keep claer" rather than "keep clear" were painted on a section of road on the outskirts of St John's, in the west of the island.

A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said it had been made aware of the error.

"We'd like to make it absolutely CLEAR that the issue will, of course, be rectified," he added.