The state of emergency on the Isle of Man will be revoked on Friday, the chief minister has said.

Howard Quayle said the "strengthened legal powers", brought in on 16 March, had given the government "greater flexibility" to act against Covid-19.

He added that it had been an "extraordinary chapter" for the island and the proclamation would end following this week's Tynwald sitting.

The island achieved "local elimination" on the virus on 17 June.

Legislation must be put before parliament to maintain measures introduced during the emergency period or they will cease to have power once it has ended.

Most restrictions were lifted by 17 June but some still remain, including the border closure and the mandatory self-isolation period of 14 days for anyone displaying symptoms.

The Isle of Man last registered a new case of coronavirus on 20 May.

Mr Quayle said "final regulations" would be laid before Tynwald on Friday.

