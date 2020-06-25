Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Social distancing requirements have been lifted at practices

Eye tests have resumed on the Isle of Man three months after opticians were forced to close their doors to patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing requirements have been removed and consultations can now be conducted, with patients and opticians required to wear face masks.

All practices were able to reopen on 20 May with social distancing in place, but were forbidden from carrying out sight tests.

Strict cleaning rules are in place.

Optometrist Ian Hodgson said the closure had created "fairly large waiting lists of people who want an appointment" and people would be seen based on urgency.

He said although the resumption of sight tests was now allowed, it would "vary between the various practices", depending on "whether they've got the appropriate items that are required" to meet the new regulations.

Longer times between appointments would also be scheduled in to allow cleaning to take place, he added.

Health Minister David Ashford said the resumption of both private and NHS services was due to "collaborative working" between government and the profession, but the closure during the pandemic had created a "backlog" of requests for tests.

"We ask that people are patient while opticians get up to speed again," he added.

The island, which recorded its last positive Covid-19 case on 20 May, has achieved "local elimination" of the virus.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk