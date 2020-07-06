Image caption The number of people taking part in the ceremony this year has been cut back

The ancient ceremony marking the Manx national day has been scaled back due to the the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes to the Tynwald Day ceremony at St John's were introduced before lockdown restrictions were lifted, said the government.

The island's border closure means there are no visiting dignitaries, military band or guard of honour this year.

The annual event, which is the only open-air sitting of Tynwald, has taken place for more than 1,000 years.

Presided over by the Lieutenant Governor, proceedings will be restricted to essential functions of the occasion.

Aspects of the ceremony maintained include the reading of the island's newest laws, the presentation of petitions, and the swearing-in of the Coroners.

Image caption Chief Minister Howard Quayle is taking part in the ceremony alongside the other members of Tywnald

Strict social distancing rules, which were in place when the event was planned, were lifted after the island achieved "local elimination" of the virus.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said although it was "sad" the ceremony had been pared back, "the show must go on".

Mr Quayle said: "In our wildest dreams when we were planning this event we didn't think we would have kicked Covid-19 off the island. The tradition carries on unbroken."

Public events in St John's have been cancelled this year.