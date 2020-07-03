Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People will be allowed to end isolation early following a negative test, if they have been on the island for 14 days

People on the Isle of Man with Covid-19 symptoms no longer have to self-isolate for a full 14 days if they test negative, the chief minister has said.

Following a negative test, symptomatic people will be allowed to end the isolation period early, provided they have been on the island for 14 days.

Howard Quayle said it was a "common sense" approach while "still protecting the health of the island".

There have been no new cases on the Isle of Man since 20 May.

Previously, anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus needed to self-isolate for two weeks regardless of the result of their test.

Anyone with symptoms that fails to isolate could face a fine of up to £10,000 or a six-month prison sentence.

The Isle of Man has no known active cases of the virus and most restrictions introduced at the start of the outbreak have been lifted.

Mr Quayle said a key reason for the government changing its policy was children returning to school.

If the rule remained as it was there could be a situation where "a third to half of the school is off because there is a cold going around", he added.

