Isle of Man's Great Laxey Wheel stopped for second time

image caption The Great Laxey Wheel was built in 1854

The Great Laxey Wheel has been stopped from turning for a second time following further damage to the structure.

The wheel was halted in August last year after damage to a large timber rod connected to the main crank was found during routine checks.

Damage to another timber rod has now been discovered, Manx National Heritage (MNH) said.

Director Edmund Southworth said a detailed assessment of the repairs required would now be carried out by engineers.

The work would be "complex and financially demanding", he said.

"Initial indications are that sourcing and shaping replacement timber will be relatively straightforward, but this will be complicated by replacing large sections of timber and metal framework on the rod duct, which are exceptionally difficult to access," he added.

image caption The wheel was originally used to pump water from the Laxey Mines

Although it was "too early" to estimate the cost of repairing the latest damage, coupled with other repairs and routine maintenance needed to the structure, the overall cost could be up to £500,000, he said.

The latest failure of the wheel's mechanism has been caused by age and the weathering of timbers in the rod duct.

MNH had to balance preserving the island's heritage assets with enabling public access to them, Mr Southworth said.

In this instance, preserving the "very mature" structure was the group's first priority, he added.

Built in 1854, the 72ft (22m) diameter wheel is the largest working waterwheel of its kind in the world.

Known as the Lady Isabella, the Victorian wheel was originally used in mining.

Although the wheel is not turning at present, the site remains open to the public from Saturday to Wednesday.

