Manx heritage railway services extended due to demand Published duration 32 minutes ago

image caption The Isle of Man Steam Railway was due to end on 13 September

Isle of Man heritage railway services have been extended by three weeks due to unexpected demand, the infrastructure minister has said.

The Isle of Man Steam Railway and the Manx Electric Railway were due to close for the season on 13 September but will now run until 4 October.

Government figures showed more than 27,000 journeys had been made since services resumed in July.

Tim Baker said the number of passengers had been in "excess of the forecast".

Both railways have been running on a four-day timetable , but that will be reduced to weekend only, while a dining service on the steam train will run from Thursday to Sunday.

The Manx Electric Railway Society, which made the financial offer, said not running it would cause "incalculable harm" to the service.

Mr Baker said it had been a "very considered decision" that had been made following a "detailed review of the finances" within the department.