Coronavirus: Two new cases confirmed on Isle of Man

image copyright DAVE KNEALE image caption The total number of positive conornavirus tests on the island now stands at 339

Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed on the Isle of Man.

A government spokesman said both patients had followed quarantine rules "on their return" to the island and would be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

He added that contact tracing was now under way.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said the cases were "contained" and the risk of community transmission of the virus remained "extremely low".

As a result, the total number of people to test positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic now stands at 339, including 24 deaths.

Mr Quayle said new cases were "to be expected" and showed "precisely why we have robust processes and procedures in place".

He added that anyone returning to the island from an area where Covid-19 is still circulating needed to "be responsible to protect our community".