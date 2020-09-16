Coronavirus benefits fraud: Isle of Man social security worker jailed Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright PA Media image caption Burt fraudulently claimed £1,000 using a fake National Insurance number

A social security administrator who fraudulently claimed £1,000 in coronavirus benefits has been jailed.

Michelle Burt, of St Mark's Road, Braaid, previously admitted abusing her position by setting up a fake Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance (MERA) claim on 23 April.

The 46-year-old arranged for payments to be made into her husband's bank account without his knowledge.

She was jailed for eight weeks at Douglas Courthouse on Tuesday.

The court heard £1,000 had been paid into the bank account between 23 April and 14 May.

Burt, who worked at Markwell House, used a fake name and National Insurance number to set up the claim.

The fraud was discovered when the computer system flagged up that the number was not real, and the entry was traced back to her login.

image copyright Google image caption Michelle Burt was working at Markwell House when she set up the fake claim

MERA payments were established in early April to support those unable to work during the coronavirus pandemic on the island.

The court heard Burt had seen other fraudulent claims being made but instead of reporting them, she decided to claim in the same way herself.

Her defence argued for a suspended sentence as punishment for her "completely mad decision", as she had not spent the money and had offered to pay it back.

David Clegg said she was of "impeccable previous character" and the claim had been set up during "three minutes of madness".

Sentencing her, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said the fact that the money had not been spent showed it had "not been taken out of desperation".

She said Burt "took advantage of the pandemic" even though as a public servant, she knew she would maintain her own income.

The victim of the crime was not only the government, but the island's community as well, she added.

Burt was also ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to the government.