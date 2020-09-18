Onchan cardiac arrest swimmer, 81, thanks pool 'guardians' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright IOM GOV image caption Roy Higgins (left) thanked Pieter De Bruin for saving his life

A swimmer who had a cardiac arrest while in a pool has paid tribute to the "guardians" who saved his life.

Roy Higgins, 81 and from Onchan, was rescued by lifeguards at the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre when they spotted him in difficulty on 14 July.

The rescuers performed CPR and used a defibrillator to restart his heart.

Returning to thank those who helped, he said he was "in awe of [all] involved", while lifeguard Pieter De Bruin said it was "very emotional" to see him again.

Following the incident, the accomplished swimmer was taken to Noble's Hospital for further treatment.

He said it was "really fantastic" to go back to the pool "to meet the guardians of my life".

"Hopefully they are as pleased with the outcome as I am," he said.

"I'd like to give my eternal gratitude to the full team.

"Without their training and actions, I wouldn't be here to tell the tale."

Mr De Bruin said it was "an amazing feeling to bring someone back to life", adding: "It was very emotional to see Roy again and meet his wife."

