Deemster warns of 'ridiculous' levels of cannabis being sent to Isle of Man Published duration 19 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Packages containing cannabis were seized at postal sorting offices on the island

A "ridiculous" amount of cannabis is being illegally imported to the Isle of Man and a "message needs to be sent" that those involved will be jailed, a judge has said.

Deemster Graeme Cook made his comments while sentencing a 28-year-old man on Friday at Douglas Courthouse.

Owen Baker, of Urley Path in Douglas, was jailed for 10 months for agreeing to receive the drug through the post.

Two other men were jailed for similar offences on the same day.

Mark Taylor, 37 and of Waterloo Road in Ramsey, and Jamie Gelling, 19 and of Braaid Road in St Marks, were both sentenced to 10 months for their part in a plan to import cannabis worth about £36,000.

Taylor was also jailed for a further six weeks, as his conviction activated a previous suspended sentence.

The court heard a package containing the drug and addressed to Taylor's home was intercepted at Ramsey postal sorting office on 12 August.

When arrested, he admitted agreeing to receive the package on behalf of Gelling in exchange for £200 and a quantity of the drugs.

He also told police he had received a similar package for the other man on 1 July.

Taylor pleaded guilty to five charges relating to the offences and Gelling admitted three charges at previous hearings.

In Baker's case, the court heard the 28-year-old admitted agreeing to have a package containing cannabis worth about £6,000 posted to him on behalf of someone else.

It was seized at the sorting office in Braddan on 13 May.

Baker also admitted possessing a box of rifle ammunition, which had belonged to his late uncle, without a firearms licence, and driving offences.

Sentencing him, Deemster Cook said he had been "very foolish" and now had to learn a "hard lesson".

"A message needs to be sent out that people involved in cannabis production go to jail", he added.

