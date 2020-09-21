One new coronavirus case confirmed on Isle of Man Published duration 15 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright DAVE KNEALE image caption There have now been a total of 340 cases of coronavirus on the island since March

One new case of coronavirus has been confirmed on the Isle of Man.

A government spokeswoman said an island resident had tested positive after returning from a trip to the United Kingdom.

The latest patient had made no high risk contacts since returning, she said.

A non-resident, who previously tested positive for the virus, had been allowed to return home to the UK after two negative tests, she added.

It means the total number of active cases on the island remains at three. All are self-isolating.

Health Minister David Ashford said allowing the UK resident to return home was a "rational and fair decision" as two negative tests "provided evidence the individual is no longer infectious".