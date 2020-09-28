Coronavirus: Ramsey courthouse conversion plans 'hit by pandemic' Published duration 47 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright RAMSEY TOWN COMMISSIONERS image caption Ramsey Commissioners will continue to run the building for the time being

Plans to redevelop a former courthouse on the Isle of Man have been scrapped due to a lack of donations during the pandemic, a charity has said.

The Heart of Ramsey group, Thor had wanted to convert the building in Ramsey into a community hub but has since abandoned the £500,000 project

Thor Chairman Tim Baker MHK said the "funding landscape" had "changed significantly" following the outbreak.

The group had been given exclusivity for a year to develop the courthouse, which is in the centre of the town.

Mr Baker said the group was "no longer confident" it could raise the "significant investment" required to convert the inside of the building.

"As such we felt it was not appropriate to extend our period of exclusivity beyond its initial length, as to do so would block other potential solutions from emerging for this important building," he said.

Plans by the government to sell the 19th century building, which has previously served as a police station and a theatre, sparked anger in the town in 2017.

The former courthouse was built around 1800 and was last used as a post office.