'Virtual direction' allows Covid-threatened panto to go ahead

image copyright SHONE PRODUCTIONS image caption Shone Productions have been contracted to put on the Christmas show until 2022

Using an Isle of Man-based cast and "virtual direction" will allow the island's Christmas pantomime to go ahead, it has been announced.

The UK-based team behind it said they would get round current border restrictions by using local actors and props and video-conferencing to direct.

However, the Gaiety Theatre will now host Sleeping Beauty, rather than Snow White, to allow for easier staging.

Producer James Shone said he was "delighted" that the show could go on.

'Challenging time'

Shone Productions' original three-year contract to put on the government-owned theatre's Christmas show has also been extended by a year until 2022, due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Mr Shone said Sleeping Beauty had less elaborate staging than Snow White, which would make it easier to direct remotely, and the show's costumes and props would be sourced locally wherever possible.

"With so many venues in the UK announcing that they are unable to stage a panto this year, I am delighted that the people of the Isle of Man can enjoy a fantastic pantomime," he said.

Culture Minister Dr Alex Allinson said the show, which runs from 19 to 30 December, would give families "something to look forward to at Christmas".

He added that coronavirus had brought "a challenging time for theatres across the globe" and he was "delighted that everyone involved has been able to think creatively to make this happen".