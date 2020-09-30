£10m Laxey flood prevention scheme plansunveiled Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright @tweetbeatiom image caption Water burst through a hole in the wall following torrential rain last year

A £10m project to combat flooding in a Manx village has been unveiled a year after more than 60 properties were submerged under 6ft (1.8m) of water.

MU chairman and Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said the work would make Laxey "much more resilient" to floods.

A public consultation on the planned works, which would likely take two years to complete, has been opened on the MU website.

Mr Baker said the changes would "have a visual impact on the village" and needed to be "supported by the community".

image caption A bus fell into the Laxey river after heavy rain five years ago

Martyn Perkins MHK told the Local Democracy Reporting Service work was "gathering pace" and the plans were "a really good step forward".

A new wall to replace the one damaged during the flooding has been built and construction on a new culvert to increase the capacity of the river is under way.

The scheme also includes proposals for a metre-high wall with viewing windows by properties on the harbour, storage pools upstream to slow the river's flow, more roadside drainage to limit standing water, and raised kerbs.

A report into major flooding in 2015 identified Laxey as one of 11 places on the Isle of Man at high risk.

The village has had seven flood events in the last 20 years, caused by tidal surges and the river.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk