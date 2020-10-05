Coronavirus: Visiting suspended at Isle of Man Prison
Visiting has been suspended at Isle of Man Prison after an inmate tested positive for Covid-19.
Home Affairs Minister Graham Cregeen said the move was a "precaution" and the prison had "robust and rigorous protocols in place".
A government spokesman said the prisoner had been in self-isolation since arriving.
All new prisoners are kept in self-isolation for 14 days after being jailed at the facility in Jurby.
The prisoner tested positive for the virus on Saturday and contact tracing is under way to identify anyone who they may have come into contact with.
Mr Gregeen said the prison was "fully prepared" for cases of Covid-19 and the suspension of visiting was to "reduce the already minimal risk that the virus could spread".
"Prison officers assigned to newly-arrived inmates in self-isolation are required to wear full PPE, maintain a safe distance, and practice scrupulous hand-washing," he added.
The government spokesman said the risk to the community was "extremely low".
A total 342 people have now tested positive for the virus and there are currently three active cases.
