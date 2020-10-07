Isle of Man Santa Dash postponed over Covid-19 concerns
The Isle of Man's annual Santa Dash has been cancelled because of the impact of Covid-19, organisers have said.
The event usually sees about 150 people run on a one-mile (1.6km) course in Douglas, with the winners given £3,000 by Isle of Man Bank to give to charity.
Bank spokesman Stuart Chivers said the 2020 event would have been its 20th anniversary, but that milestone will now be marked in 2021.
He said making the decision to postpone the December race had been "difficult".
He added that concerns over the coronavirus outbreak meant the event "wouldn't be the celebration that the 20th anniversary warrants" and supporting a gathering of so many in the wake of the pandemic would not be responsible.
