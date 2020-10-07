Jurby Church: Manx Lottery Trust grant saves stained glass windows
A 200-year-old Isle of Man church's stained glass windows which "could have been lost" have been saved, thanks to a Manx Lottery Trust grant.
The £25,000 grant will allow key features of Jurby Church, including the windows, to be repaired.
Sandra Kerrison of the Friends of Jurby Church said the windows were important as they told "the story of the parish".
Repair work at the church began in 2018 and was also supported by a grant from the trust of £30,000 in 2019.
Mrs Kerrison said a section had come away from the surround of the east window, which depicts the crucifixion, and it "could have been lost" without the grant funding.
The window is a replacement of the original, which was blown out when a plane exploded during a crash landing at the nearby RAF Jurby, and was paid for by the Ministry of Defence.
Jurby Church was built in the early 18th Century on the site of a 13th Century churchyard and houses several early Christian and Scandinavian Manx Crosses.
