Charles Dickens celebrated in Isle of Man stamp collection
Arguably the most famous novelist of the Victorian era has been celebrated in a new set of Isle of Man stamps featuring Charles Dickens.
The collection marks the 150th anniversary of the Oliver Twist and Great Expectations author's death.
One stamp include a portrait of the author and other with scenes from his classic, A Christmas Carol.
Cindy Sughrue, of the Charles Dickens Museum, said the set celebrated "the timeless qualities" of the story.
The collectible stamps have been released by Isle of Man Post Office in conjunction with the London museum.
They feature characters including Ebenezer Scrooge, Fezziwig and the ghost of Jacob Marley, who were first introduced to readers some 175 years ago.
