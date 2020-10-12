Isle of Man pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Isle of Man, police have confirmed.
The pedestrian was struck shortly after 01:00 BST on Saturday on Lezayre Road in Ramsey.
The road between Gardeners Lane and Bircham Avenue remained closed for several hours.
An "in-depth investigation" into the collision is being carried out, an Isle of Man Constabulary spokesman said. Any witnesses are urged to come forward.
