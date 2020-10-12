Coronavirus: Isle of Man active cases rise to six
Published
Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed on the Isle of Man.
A government spokesman said a Manx resident who had recently returned to the island from the UK tested positive on Sunday.
That person is now self-isolating alongside other members of their household. Effort are under way to find and isolate their contacts.
It brings the number of active cases on the island to six. All are self-isolating.
A total of 346 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the outbreak began in the spring.
Residents arriving on the Isle of Man no longer have the option to self-isolate for only seven days due to the increase of positive cases.
