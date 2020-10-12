Douglas promenade scheme delayed by 'complex' gas main work
The reopening of a major route on to Douglas Promenade has been delayed a further two months due to a "complex" project to decommission an old gas main, the government has said.
Broadway junction has been closed since 25 May as part of a scheme to refurbish the seafront in the Manx capital.
It was due to open in September but was postponed seven weeks when two-way traffic was reintroduced to the area.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker said the work would ensure safety.
Work to install 1.2 miles (2km) of polyethylene main had been completed, but the original cast iron line must now be decommissioned.
The "fragile" old pipe had to be kept live during the works to maintain services to more than 9,000 properties, which had "proved extremely problematic at times", a government spokesman said.
The scheme to refurbish Douglas Promenade began in 2018 and is now set for completion in 2021.
An additional £750,000 was also allocated to the £25m scheme in the updated budget in July.
