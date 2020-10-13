Coronavirus: Key workers to face new Manx Covid rules checks
Non-resident workers given permission to visit the Isle of Man will now have to confirm they have read the restrictions placed them, the chief minister has said.
Changes have been made to the checks carried out on arrival on those issued with an exemption certificate to visit.
It follows the imprisonment of five welders from Doncaster for failing to self-isolate when not working.
Howard Quayle told the House of Keys the rules were now "quite clear".
Under Manx laws, key workers must self-isolate at their place of accommodation while off shift.
Failure to do so could result in a fine of £10,000 or up to three months in prison.
Review of procedures
On arrival, key workers are now required to enter a separate queue from returning residents and fill out a different landing form.
The document includes a series of statements relating to the island's rules during the coronavirus pandemic and the penalties for breaching the restrictions placed on them.
Previously, everyone arriving on the island was only required to confirm a series of statements relating to their health and close contacts before arrival.
A review of the procedures for allowing key workers to visit was also under way, Mr Quayle said.
The changes were confirmed during the first sitting of the House of Keys in the new parliamentary year.
The sitting also heard visiting at Isle of Man Prison had been reinstated following a period of lockdown at the facility.
Home Affairs Minister Graham Cregeen told politicians the restrictions, which were put in place after a prisoner tested Covid-19 positive on 3 October, had been lifted on Sunday.
Before the start of the usual business, the sitting also saw the island's two newest MHKs officially sworn in.
Business owner Claire Christian and commercial pilot Paul Quine were elected in a by-election for the constituency of Douglas South in August.
