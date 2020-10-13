Isle of Man's ageing population prompts 'work longer' call
- Published
People on the Isle of Man should be encouraged to work until later in life, a government report has recommended.
The island's working population has shrunk between 2011 and 2016, at a time when those of pension age has risen.
Policy and Reform Minister Ray Harmer said an ageing population would pose challenges. But there are no plans to increase the state pension age of 66.
The Review of Ageing Population Report said policies were needed to help older people work longer "if they wish".
It added that there was a need to support those who wanted to "learn new skills at any point of their working life".
In total, the report cited 11 areas that will have to be addressed as the island's population grows older.
The report also recommended support to allow people to remain in their homes longer, an additional 200 beds in nursing homes, and more help for carers.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk