Food hygiene rating system could be rolled out on Isle of Man
- Published
A rating system of hygiene standards for all restaurants, supermarkets and other food outlets could be rolled out for the first time on the Isle of Man.
The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme would mirror the procedure in operation in the UK since 2010.
It would mean the likes of pubs, cafes, grocery stores and takeaways would all be required to display their rating for the public to see.
A government spokesman said the system would create "transparency".
A consultation on the proposals will run until 26 November.
Hygiene standards reached by each establishment are not currently publically displayed.
The rating system would range from zero, where urgent improvement is needed, to five, where hygiene standards are classed as very good.
The scheme would apply to all premises where food is sold or served, including schools, care homes and hospitals.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture said the new scheme would allow people to make "informed choices" about where they eat out or shop for food.
The system would also act as "an important commercial driver for businesses to achieve and maintain compliance with existing food hygiene law", he continued.
Aligning Manx food safety standards with those in the UK was "essential" to maintain "continued growth of the island's food industry", he added
