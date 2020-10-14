Ramsey's expansion plans questioned by neighbour Garff
- Published
A local authority on the Isle of Man has questioned a neighbouring town's plans to take some of its land.
Commissioners in Ramsey announced earlier this month their intention to extend Ramsey's boundaries, arguing the town has "very little" room to develop.
Under their proposals, Ramsey would gain land from Garff and Lezayre.
Garff commissioner Marinda Fargher said she did not understand why the land was wanted since it was "not suitable for development".
"We don't see the justification for it at all," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The land earmarked in Garff features protected woodland, including Lhergy Frissel and Claughbane Woods.
The board was "firmly committed to defending their residents", a spokesman for Garff Commissioners said.
Under Manx law, any application to change the boundaries of an authority must be submitted to the Department of Infrastructure before it can be approved by Tynwald.
If Ramsey was successful in its plans, it would be the first extension of its perimeter since 1992.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk