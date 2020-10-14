BBC News

Coronavirus: Two from same Manx household test positive

image captionA total of 348 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 since March

Two people from the same household have tested positive for coronavirus after returning to the Isle of Man from abroad.

The government said they had recently returned from a trip and were already self-isolating when they were found to have contracted Covid-19.

They and the rest of the household will now complete 14 days in quarantine.

A government spokesman confirmed that close contacts the duo had met since their return had been traced.

Of the 348 positive tests for the virus since the start of the pandemic in March, five remain classed as active cases.

