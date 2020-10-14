Chris Killip: 'Remarkable' photographer dies aged 74
- Published
Renowned photographer Chris Killip, whose "keen eye" captured "marginalised communities" and disappearing ways of life, has died at the age of 74.
Isle of Man-born Killip was best known for a series of photographs documenting the lives of working class people in post-industrial north-east England.
In the late 1970s, he co-founded Newcastle-upon-Tyne's Side Gallery, which is dedicated to photography.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) said he was a "remarkable" talent.
Born in Greeba in 1946, Killip started his career working as a beach photographer in the south of the island during his teenage years.
In 1964, he moved to London to work as a photography assistant before becoming a freelance photographer in his own right.
Between 1994 and 2017, he worked as a professor at Harvard University in Massachusetts.
He was best known on the Isle of Man for a series of portraits capturing rural life in between 1970 and 1973.
A MNH spokeswoman said using his "keen eye and skill with camera, composition and people, he took many portraits and landscapes around the world over a long career".
She added that his work had "captured images of marginal and marginalised communities and ways of life that nobody noticed or saw before they disappeared".
