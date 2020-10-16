New CT scanners 'massive boost' for Manx hospital, says minister
- Published
Two new CT spectral scanners have been installed at Noble's Hospital on the Isle of Man.
Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and Mannin Cancers raised £1.5m for the project.
The charities have also funded a refurbishment of the scanning suite at the hospital in Braddan.
Health Minister David Ashford said the donation of the machines was an "absolutely massive boost" for the hospital.
The technology would "future-proof" the radiology sector for "a long, long time to come", he added.
The machines have replaced two scanners that were due to come to the end of their working life this year.
The latest additions follow the installation of a new £1.2m MRI scanner at the hospital's radiology unit, funded by the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust.
It is hoped the new machines will reduce the need for patients to travel to UK hospitals for a diagnosis.
CT scanners produce detailed images of the structures inside the body and are used to diagnose several conditions, including broken bones, strokes and cancer.
Julie Stokes, of the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, said the new equipment would lead to a "massive improvement" to cancer treatment on the island.
"It's all about improving the patient experience," she added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk