Isle of Man politicians shelve vote on Tynwald pay shake-up
A vote on plans to overhaul politicians' pay on the Isle of Man has been delayed for a month.
Tynwald members debated a report which recommended a basic pay shake-up which would have resulted in a pay cut for MLCs and a pay rise for MHKs.
A bid to shelve the report and establish an independent body to set politicians' pay divided the parliament.
A combined vote of both branches will now take place in November.
The proposals were put forward by an independent panel appointed by Tynwald's Emoluments Committee.
However, the movement of a payment for expenses into taxable pay - a sum which was previously tax-free - and changes to pension arrangements meant MHKs would not be better off overall under the new arrangements.
'Not perfect'
Chairman of the Emoluments Committee, Juan Watterson SHK, said the recommendations would create a "simplified system" that would be "cost neutral".
Mr Watterson argued that, although the report was "not perfect", it was "an improvement on the status quo".
Putting forward an amendment that would see the recommendations adopted and any future pay rises considered by and independent committee, Lawrie Hooper MHK said politicians should "like it or lump it".
Under the current system pay rises for Tynwald members are linked to those awarded to the civil service.
Paul Quine MHK said public perception was that politicians were "nest-feathering" and supporting the report would be like "kicking a sleeping dog".
Rejecting the call for the report to be supported but backing plans for an independent review body, Julie Edge MHK put forward another amendment calling for the proposals to be shelved.
That amendment was supported by the House of Keys but rejected by the Legislative Council and the branches will now vote again on the issue as one body in November.
