Gales halt ferry crossings between Isle of Man and Lancashire
- Published
Strong winds over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of ferry services between the Isle of Man and Lancashire.
The 20:30 BST sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped.
Gales of up to 60mph are expected to continue across the island overnight.
Saturday's sailings are also in doubt. A decision over those journeys would be made at 07:00, a spokesman for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said.
The island's border is closed to non-residents, with only those granted special permission able to enter, however there are no restrictions on residents leaving or returning.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk