Bid to make Manx chief minister hopefuls declare intent rejected
- Published
A bid to force those with plans to run for chief minister on the Isle of Man to publicly declare their intent before the next general election has been thrown out by Tynwald.
Daphne Caine called on members to back the proposal, saying voters had "a right to know" who wanted the position.
Under the current system, politicians only declare an interest after being elected to the House of Keys.
The proposal was rejected by both MHKs and MLCs.
In the debate on Thursday, Mrs Caine said under the current system, voters had "no idea as to what type of government might eventually emerge, no notion of who will be in charge, or what the policy direction will be", which created a "serious democratic disconnect".
'Particularly difficult position'
Supporting the bid, Lawrie Hooper said the proposal was a "no-brainer", which would give voters "all the information they need to make a well-informed decision".
"The converse of this is your saying 'actually it's right to hide some of this information... from our electorate', and that is surely not right," he added.
However, Paul Quine said the move could give voters the perception that the candidate had a sense of "presumption and entitlement", while Chris Robertshaw argued it could put candidates in a "particularly difficult position" if the views they had articulated to voters turned out to be "at odds with the majority" of MHKs.
Compelling prospective candidates to declare before a general election could also "restrict" the range of people willing to put themselves forward, Bill Shimmins added.
