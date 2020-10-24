BBC News

Isle of Man ferry: Lancashire sailings resume

Published
image copyrightManxscenes.com
image captionFriday evening's crossing of the Ben-my-Chree and its overnight return were cancelled

Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after Friday night's services were cancelled due to strong winds over the Irish Sea.

The Ben-my-Chree's 08:45 BST crossing from Douglas to Heysham departed almost an hour later than originally scheduled because of the conditions.

Its return journey was expected to begin on time at 14:15, an Isle of Man Steam Packet Company spokeswoman said.

Friday evening's trips were cancelled as gales of up to 60mph (97km/h) hit.

There are no current restrictions on Manx residents leaving or returning to the island, but non-residents need special permission to enter.

