Isle of Man ferry: Lancashire sailings resume
- Published
Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after Friday night's services were cancelled due to strong winds over the Irish Sea.
The Ben-my-Chree's 08:45 BST crossing from Douglas to Heysham departed almost an hour later than originally scheduled because of the conditions.
Its return journey was expected to begin on time at 14:15, an Isle of Man Steam Packet Company spokeswoman said.
Friday evening's trips were cancelled as gales of up to 60mph (97km/h) hit.
There are no current restrictions on Manx residents leaving or returning to the island, but non-residents need special permission to enter.
