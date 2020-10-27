Tynwald accused of 'turning back' on sub-post offices
An MHK has accused Tynwald members of "turning their backs" on sub-post offices after a bid to explore the cost and value of the network was rejected.
Under modernisation plans, the Isle of Man Post Office has said it would cut the unprofitable smaller offices.
Chris Robertshaw said the services were "no longer comfortable bedfellows" and could be run as separate entities.
But Tynwald rejected a motion to set up a panel to look at the viability of a standalone sub-post office network.
Post Office chairwoman Julie Edge MHK told Tynwald the motion was "very unhelpful" at this time and could risk "being an unnecessary duplication" of work that was already underway.
Speaking in Tynwald, Mr Robertshaw said separating the two services would be "unpicking the social good" from the "logistics company".
He said there was "significant anxiety" within the network and Tynwald had "turned its back on the issue" by rejecting his motion.
There are 19 sub-post offices on the island, which are all contracted by the Isle of Man Post Office, after three closed in Ballasalla, Sulby and St John's over the last year.
An overhaul of the service's retail network, which could see a further reduction in sub-post offices on the island, was backed by politicians in October 2019.
