Manx fisheries: Crab and lobster landing size increase proposed
- Published
The minimum size of crabs and lobsters caught in Isle of Man waters could be increased under new government plans.
The new Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (Defa) proposals have been created with the aim of maximising profitability and sustainability.
They would see the minimum shell size landed increased by 20mm to 150mm for crabs and by 3mm to 90mm for lobsters.
Environment Minister Geoffrey Boot said in future, the fisheries must be "fished effectively and sustainably".
Currently, the brown crab fishery was worth about £1.18m to the island in 2018, while the European lobster fishery brought in £600,000.
The proposals also suggest the lifting of the moratorium on commercial lobster and crab fishing licences to boost the annual catch and making use of the licences already issued but not currently utilised.
About 30% of the pots - a total of 6,150 - covered by current licences are not used by the vessels they are allocated to.
The changes could also see the rollout of an industry-supported scientific research programme for the fisheries and periodic restrictions to allow stocks to replenish.
Mr Boot said the crab and lobster fisheries "have significant commercial importance, so we must do all we can to make sure they are being fished effectively and sustainably".
A consultation on the plans will run until 7 December.
