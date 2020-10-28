Isle of Man organ donation law change moves forward
- Published
New laws that could increase organ donation on the Isle of Man have taken a step forward.
Members of the House of Keys unanimously backed the second reading of a bill to introduce an opt-out system of donation on Tuesday.
It would mean anyone over 18 would be presumed to have given consent, bringing the island into line with organ donation laws in England.
Martyn Perkins MHK said the move could "save and improve lives".
The new Human Tissue and Organ Donation Bill 2020 would be known as Daniel's Law, in memory of 15-year-old Daniel Boyde, whose organs were donated following his death in a car crash in 2007.
Currently, unless a person is registered on the UK organ donor database, their families are asked to decide.
Mr Perkins was given leave to introduce the bill for a second time in October 2019 after the original permission granted in 2017 expired following delays caused by changes to the English laws and the need to draft Brexit-related legislation.
Alex Allinson MHK said the proposals would ensure an individual's wishes were "clearly stated and respected" and promote clearer communication with medics and among families.
Mr Perkins said modernising the system would enable more organs to become available and "reduce the stress for donor families".
Daniel Boyde's mother Diane Taylor has campaigned for change and led the creation of a garden of remembrance for donors at Noble's Hospital.
Speaking when permission was granted for the bill to be brought forward, she said the family were "so proud" it would be named after her son.
"It's such an honour that Daniel will be remembered," she added.
