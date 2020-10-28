Coronavirus: Re-Start job support scheme backed by Tynwald
A scheme to help people who have been made unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic will help "restart the economy", an MHK said.
The Manx Re-tart scheme will support up to 120 job placements and subsidise wages by up to 70% of the living wage.
Bill Shimmins MHK of the Treasury said that, without government help, "large numbers of unemployed people may struggle to find work".
The scheme was unanimously backed by Manx politicians.
Money for the programme, which is estimated to cost £1.8m, will come from the government's £100m Economic Recovery Fund.
Speaker of the House of Keys, Juan Watterson, backed the scheme but questioned whether the scheme would be "value for money" and if jobs would have "stickability".
Mr Shimmins said the results would be monitored but it was the "right time to take some measured risks".
Under the scheme, businesses can apply for one eligible employee or up to 5% of their workforce, whichever is highest, to be subsidised.
A person must have been out of work for at least three months to qualify for the programme.
Firms can claim the payments for up to 52 weeks, at a maximum of 35 hours each week, for an employee.
The scheme is due to end on 31 December 2021 and is expected to support up to 120 job placements.
